Down’s Syndrome Scotland Garden wins at Chelsea Flower Show

This incredible garden inspired by a young boy from Dumfries and Galloway has won the RHS People’s Choice Award medal at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Scottish-based designers Duncan Hall and Nick Burton said they were ‘delighted’ to be presented with the award for the Down’s Syndrome Scotland Garden, which was inspired by Duncan’s eight-year-old nephew Liam.

The garden will be relocated to its permanent home in Palacerigg Country Park in North Lanarkshire.

The immersive, semi-wooded space celebrates and reflects the joyful, unique qualities that people with Down’s syndrome bring to society, whilst highlighting some of the daily challenges and barriers they face.

Competing against nine other Small Show Gardens in the show, the garden, once relocated back to Scotland, will offer the charity’s community an outdoor place to relax, reflect and connect.

‘Nick and I are absolutely thrilled to have won the People’s Choice award for the Down’s Syndrome Scotland Garden in the Small Show Garden category,’ Duncan said.

‘It means so much that our garden resonated with the public, and it was really heartwarming to listen to the charity volunteers involved in meaningful discussions about Down’s syndrome.

A meandering path leads visitors through two distinct planting areas that convey contrasting moods: one of calmness and the other of playfulness.

A water pool that initially appears to be a barrier to progress symbolises the daily challenges faced by people with Down’s syndrome who – despite huge progress in recent years – still experience stigma, often resulting in reduced opportunities and life expectancy.

A submerged bridge within the water pool allows the ‘barrier’ to be overcome and visitors arrive at a welcoming shelter designed to look and feel like a warm and comforting ‘hug’.

The designers said: ‘We want to challenge people to embrace the value and potential of people with Down’s syndrome.They have so much to offer us.

‘We have designed a garden full of naturalistic planting with some botanically interesting varieties and worked with some excellent craftspeople to create interesting and inspirational design features.’

