Fun and funghi at Culzean Castle

There’s a fantastic family funghi day out with a difference in South Ayrshire this weekend.

Mystical mushrooms and toxic toadstools are the order of the day at Culzean Castle on Sunday.

Families have the chance to join the Culzean Country Park rangers to find out what weird and wonderful mushrooms are growing in the woodlands.

It’s a chance to find out the answers to several questions –

What is the biggest mushroom in the world? Why did Highlanders use mushrooms in their shields? What is a fairy ring?

All will be revealed, and much, much more, on the afternoon tour.

The event is free, and those interested should meet the rangers at the Walled Garden Car Park at 2pm, on Sunday, October 8.

The event will run until 4pm, and those interested in attending are advised to wear weather-appropriate clothing.