From fat cat to purr-fect puss for Aberdeen’s Pumpkin

A formerly flabby feline from Scotland has been named ‘top cat’ in national pet slimming competition.

Once-podgy puss Pumpkin from Aberdeen has taken the top honour in the UK’s largest pet slimming competition after shedding 14% of his bodyweight in just six months.

Ginger-and-white cat Pumpkin once weighed in at a whopping 1st 8lbs (10.2kg), – 46% over his ideal weight (1st 1lb/7kg).

His health and life expectancy were at serious risk from his excess pounds.

But after increasing his exercise and cutting back on the excess food for the last six months, he’s lost 3lb (1.46kg) and wowed PDSA judges. He is now a much healthier 1st 5lb (8.74kg).

Each year PDSA helps the country’s fattest pets take on a strict six-month diet and exercise challenge, specially tailored and overseen by the charity’s vets and nurses.

Pet Fit Club helps our four-legged friends slim down and raises awareness of the serious health and welfare implications of pet obesity.

Pumpkin’s owners, Denise Mullen (53), and daughter Chelsea (21), from Bridge of Dee, took him on as a kitten seven years ago.

Since then, he slowly piled on the pounds through over eating and lack of exercise, to become 46% overweight.

His daily exercise used to consist of walking to his food bowl. He was very reluctant to go outside and would rarely move from the comfort of the sofa.

Denise said: ‘We’ve all really enjoyed taking part in Pet Fit Club, and seeing the weight gradually fall off has been so satisfying to see!

‘We have two cats and at the start of the diet it was really difficult to have them on different types of pet food. Our other cat, Munchkin, seemed to be keen on the diet food and Pumpkin kept trying to eat his sister’s food once he had finished his own!

‘But it got much easier and we’ve noticed a big difference in Pumpkin’s personality. He’s much more active, can jump up with ease and is keen to play! His weight loss has also helped with his heavy breathing. It’s no longer quite so loud so we’re pleased the weight loss is improving his health.’

But Pumpkin’s diet hasn’t been without its slip-ups. Denise laughed: ‘We went away and I think Pumpkin got into the holiday mentality too! He was definitely weightier by the time we’d returned home.

‘The visits to the PDSA for his weigh-ins were great, and the staff were really encouraging. On his second last weigh in, he jumped off the table and tried to run off, which we all thought was a good sign that he was getting more agile!

‘While we’ve still got work to do, Pumpkin is a winner to us. We will continue with the diet until he gets to his ideal weight and won’t ever go back to just pouring his food out of a box. It gets measured every morning now to keep him on track and once it’s gone it’s gone!’

Pumpkin’s weight-loss has been supervised by PDSA vet, Fiona Gregge, from Aberdeen PDSA Pet Hospital. She said: ‘Pumpkin’s done amazingly well on Pet Fit Club – to finish as top cat slimmer and lose fourteen per cent of his body weight is a great achievement.

‘Denise and Chelsea have been very dedicated and worked hard to help change Pumpkin’s lifestyle for the better. They have stuck to the diet and helped increase his exercise levels and they’re now seeing the rewards for all of their hard work.’

PDSA vet nurse Katy Orton, who helped to judge the competition, added: ‘It has been great to watch Pumpkin transform over the past six months. His success is testament to the hard work of his owners and our PDSA veterinary team at Aberdeen Pet Hospital.

‘Pet obesity is a growing issue that affects millions of UK pets. Up to forty per cent of dogs and cats in the UK are estimated to be overweight or obese. Recognising a healthy body shape is an important first step so we are encouraging pet owners who are concerned about their pet’s weight to speak to their vet or vet nurse as soon as possible. This expert advice can help owners make the necessary changes to ensure their four-legged friends lead a happier, healthier life.

