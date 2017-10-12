Fort William has all the Mòd cons

Posted on

An evening of live trad music and Gaelic culturewill form part of a celebration marking the arrival of the Royal National Mòd to Lochaber.

People are invited along to the VisitScotland iCentre in Fort William from 4pm on Monday, October 16, as it hosts an evening of free live musical performances, with support from the Outdoor Capital of the UK, Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s tourism brand.

The Royal National Mòd is organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach (The Highland Association). Famous for celebrating Gaelic linguistic and cultural heritage, Scotland’s premier Gaelic festival provides opportunities for people of all ages to perform across a range of competitive disciplines, including Gaelic music and song, Highland dancing, instrumental, drama, sport and literature.

This year, it takes place from October 13-21 in Lochaber and staff in the Fort William VisitScotland iCentre will be helping answer any queries in relation to the events taking place during the week, as well as providing Gaelic-speaking advisors for the event in the centre itself.

The entertainment kicks off in the iCentre at 4pm on Monday, when 11-year-old accordion player Cameron MacIsaac, who is competing in the Mòd, will open proceedings. iCentre visitors can then whet their appetites with music from local performers, including Gaelic Mòd gold medal singers Ruaridh Cormack, Eilidh Cormack and Emma Macleod.

At 5pm, the talented Marianne Fraser and A’Hooligan, who describe themselves as “a mad-trad ceilidh band from the west coast, producing and performing our unique style throughout the highlands and islands,” will perform.

Hot on their heels from 6.30pm to 8pm are Gary Innes, Ewen Henderson and Craig Irving, of Mànran, one of the best-known and loved Scottish bands on the scene today. The 2011 launch of their debut single, Latha Math, heralded a meteoric rise to the top of the Scottish music world that quickly saw them playing many of the most prestigious festivals in Europe, despite having only been in existence for a few months.

From then, a multi-award-winning debut album followed as the band set about living up to the hype surrounding their early release while establishing their characteristic sound and distinctive approach to musical arrangement.

A member of VisitScotland’s Coo Van fleet – either Hamish, Morag or Archie – will also be parked outside the iCentre on Monday evening. These vans have toured the country throughout the summer, providing inspiration and information at events, visitor attractions and tourism hotspots – and have become a real talking point amongst visitors, who are encouraged to stop by, have a chat with our Coo-visors and learn about some of the traditional Scottish activities in which they can get involved.

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional partnerships director, said: ‘This event is the perfect opportunity for VisitScotland to help showcase some great traditional music and we are delighted to be supporting this as well as the continual development and promotion of Gaelic, particularly during Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

‘At VisitScotland we recognise that the Gaelic language is an integral part of Scotland’s heritage, identity and culture, which makes it vital when we are marketing Scotland to our visitors.

‘The VisitScotland team here in the Fort William iCentre is pivotal in providing information and inspiration to visitors from all over the world who want to learn about the Highlands and the Gaelic culture. Tourism is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy – supporting communities and creating jobs throughout the year in every corner of the country.’

Chris O’Brien, destination manager at Outdoor Capital of the UK added: ‘We are delighted to support this fantastic night of traditional entertainment with VisitScotland, and we’re just as excited to live stream the event on Facebook so that we can share our brand of Highland entertainment with the rest of the world!’

As well as the fantastic musicians, visitors will also be able to Lochaber’s delicious local produce, including shortbread and whisky.

For those who can’t attend, there is an opportunity to view a live streaming of events, along with exclusive interviews with the musicians, live on Facebook on the OCUK Facebook page (Facebook Live) at:

https://www.facebook.com/Outdoorcapitaluk