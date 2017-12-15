Former farmhouse offers attached outbuildings and spacious grounds

Posted on

Oakfield Farmhouse presents a rare and exciting opportunity to purchase a traditional former farmhouse with outbuildings in a town setting.

Brought to the market by Hastings Legal, the property lies off the Ednam Road within the Kelso town boundary and is conveniently located within walking distance of both primary and secondary schools, including the newly opened high school and Broomlands Primary School due to be completed in 2018.

The house itself is a well proportioned family home set within approximately 0.52 acres of land.

The garden grounds are generous and fully enclosed with a range of outbuildings including a studio/office conversation. In addition there is a garage and plenty of parking with space for camper van/caravan/boat.

A gated entrance off Ednam Road leads through an extensive parking and turning area with further enclosed parking beyond the stone outbuildings providing ideal screened parking for a camper van or caravan and leading to the garage within part of the converted steading next to the house.

The main entrance to the house is off the front from the garden with a further entrance and patio next to the kitchen and

providing access to the hall.

The hall is warm and welcoming and allowing access to the downstairs accommodation. The lounge is delightful, well proportioned room with a lovely central focal point provided by a wood burning stove which is set within an attractive surround.

The kitchen is surprisingly spacious and fitted with an excellent range of wall and base units with ample worktop space and tiled splashbacks.

A central breakfasting island benefits from a sink and drainer with plenty of space for informal family dining.

Usefully located next to the kitchen is the utility room and dining room.

The dining room easily accommodates a good sized dining table with patio doors providing a lovely garden aspect and direct access.

Conveniently located on the ground floor are two of the bedrooms, one of which could be utilised as a study if desired. The family bathroom is fully tiled and fitted with a four piece suite.

The upper accommodation consists of two generous double bedrooms, both of which are bright and airy with dual aspect windows and good storage is provided by built-in wardrobes.

A large lawned garden lies to the front with attractive planted borders and benefits from high hedging and a small orchard.

A converted outbuilding with light and power lies at the foot of side garden which would be a potential home office or children’s play room.

