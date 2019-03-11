You have to try this fantastic meat-filled bagel

If you live outwith Edinburgh, then there’s a chance you may not know of one of the most popular foodspots in the UK.

Bross Bagels – recently named 10th in the Observer Food Monthly Top 50 of ‘everything we love in the world of food right now.’ – has three outlets throughout the capital.

Bross Bagels was established in August 2017 by owner Larah Bross famous for her bagels worldwide. She has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

Larah comes from Montreal; the bagel capital of the world that always gets overlooked by the other bagel capital of the world, New York.

Instead of complaining about the lack of bagels this country has to offer – she decided to do something about it!

By working closely with Debra from Breadshare, Bross Bagels aims to bring authentic bagels to Edinburgh and beyond. Their rustic bagels will be available to buy by the dozen or filled with some NY deli inspired fillings.

For Larah, Montreal will always be the best place for bagels, but she is hoping that Edinburgh becomes a close second.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Today we present our first recipe of the week, courtesy of Larah, for the Big Bross Breakfast (for meat lovers).