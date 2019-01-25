You can tuck into haggis ice cream this weekend

A limited edition haggis and marmalade ice cream has been released for Burns Night.

The handcrafted speciality recipe – which has been made on the Mackie’s Aberdeenshire farm – is available all weekend at Mackie’s 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen.

At 11am this morning, piper Robert Reid from Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band piped the haggis ice cream in to the Marischal Square parlour.

The ice cream has been made with Scotland’s famous Hall’s haggis, and has orange marmalade swirled through the mix.

In celebration of Scotland’s Ploughman Poet, customers at 19.2 will be given free samples of the experimental dessert – and those who play a tune on the bagpipes will be able to enjoy any free scoop of their choice.

Yvette Harrison, parlour manager at Mackie’s 19.2, said: ‘While marmalade is not a traditional accompaniment for haggis – we added a ripple to help make this Scottish delicacy a little tastier when served cold in ice cream.

‘And, of course a nip of whisky can also be drizzled over the top to raise a cone to the bard!

‘Our haggis ice cream was such a hit last year that we just had to bring it back for Burns Night 2019.

‘Since last year’s limited edition batch, we’ve had people visit the parlour specifically to try the flavour.

‘So this weekend is the perfect opportunity for those who didn’t get the chance the first time round to satisfy their curiosity – and their taste buds!’

Mackie’s is encouraging the public to share their thoughts on the creation with the hashtag #taemackiesicecream.

Yvette added: ‘We love experimenting with our flavours at Mackie’s, and in celebration of Burns we’re challenging everyone to step outside their comfort zone, and try a scoop of our latest creation.’

Named 19.2, the parlour is located exactly 19.2 miles from the Mackie’s Westertown family farm, where it produces its renowned ice cream and chocolate ranges.

The parlour was the first business to open in Aberdeen’s £107 million Marischal Square development in December 2017.