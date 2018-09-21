You ‘can’ do your bit to support cancer charity

A famous Scottish food brand will be donating a proportion of sales to its charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support.

Marking the food brand’s 150th anniversary, the on-pack activity on cans of Baxters Food Group’s Favourites soups range is part of a fundraising pledge which will see the family-run food producer raise over £100,000 for the charity.

The limited-edition Baxters Favourites soups will be available in supermarkets nationwide this autumn with over a penny donated to Macmillan for every tin sold.

By 2020, almost one in two people will get cancer at some point in their lives, which is why Baxters Food Group and Macmillan Cancer Support are working together to help raise vital funds for people living with cancer.

This promotion could pay for two Macmillan nurses for 12 months – helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.

Over this period two Macmillan Nurses on average will help 336 patients with cancer with many friends, family and colleagues supported too.

Laura Foreman, fundraising manager for Macmillan, joined Baxters’ chef and group innovation manager Darren Sivewright in the kitchen at the company’s headquarters in Edinburgh to launch the initiative, which will serve up much-needed funds.

Audrey Baxter, executive chairman at Baxters said: ‘Macmillan Cancer Support is a charity we are passionate about supporting in our anniversary year as cancer has touched so many of our lives.

‘Many of our staff have already got involved with the fundraising, and now every customer can show their support too.’

From this month, a donation will be made to Macmillan for every tin purchased from a range of 14 Baxters Favourites soups, including Cream of Tomato, Chicken Broth, Scotch Broth, Cock-A-Leekie, Chicken and Vegetable, and Minestrone.

Laura Foreman, fundraising manager at Macmillan said: ‘We are delighted to be launching this promotion with our partners Baxters.

‘This partnership will have a huge impact on the lives of those in need, helping us to provide vital support and services across the country. We want to send a huge heartfelt thank you to Baxters staff and customers for their enthusiasm, commitment and support.’

Throughout its 150th anniversary year Baxters staff from all over the UK are raising money for Macmillan, with activities ranging from sky diving and bungee jumping to raffles and race nights.