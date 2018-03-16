The Macallan Ruby is a real gem of a whisky

A limited number of the Ruby, the pinnacle of The Macallan 1824 whisky series, are now available to buy.

The Macallan Ruby 70cl is now available for £225 per bottle, and The Macallan only have a limited quantity available of this hard-to-find liquid.

The Macallan Ruby is part of the 1824 Masters Series, a collection of whiskies created to showcase the beautiful range of The Macallan’s natural colour.

Ruby is the most rich and deeply coloured single malt in the series, with glinting hues of red that speak to its intense flavours.

Ruby brings natural colour with hand-picked sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez, Spain, to deliver a signature Macallan character. The name

Ruby reflects the colour of the whisky itself, which is solely influenced by the wood in which it is matured.

The Macallan Ruby presents a rich flavour of dried fruits and treacle followed by a rush of ginger, nutmeg, leaving you with a long, lingering and reflective finish.

Time’s running out to buy this gem of a whisky.

Click HERE for more details.