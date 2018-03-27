The Macallan 50-year-old for sale at £25,000

If you’ve got a spare £25,000 in your pocket, then a limited edition of The Macallan could be just for you.

The Macallan has released just 200 bottles of a 50-year-old single malt whisky, priced at £25,000.

This single malt that has slowly matured over five decades, as The Macallan 50 Years Old – 2018 release reflects The Macallan’s journey of discovery in the modern era.

The Macallan 50 years old was created at a time when the distillery had the future in mind. By increasing the number of curiously small stills that helped to concentrate the ‘new make’ spirit, the foundations were established that ensure the full-bodied, rich and fruity flavours and characteristic of The Macallan today.

Laid down in handcrafted European oak sherry seasoned casks from Spain, this new make spirit was then left to mature slowly and quietly for at least 50 long years.

During these decades of slumber, the ancient wood that shaped the spirit, delivering character, natural colour, distinctive aromas and full flavours at the heart of this single malt.

The result is a rich and complex whisky with sweet oak vanilla and blackcurrant characters, and a beautiful vibrant amber natural colour.

Nick Savage, The Macallan master distiller, said: ‘After being left to mature for half a century in our exceptional sherry seasoned oak casks, this wonderfully rare single malt is full of rich flavour and beautiful natural colour.

‘Coveted by whisky connoisseurs and collectors across the globe, The Macallan 50 Years Old is an incredible addition to our expanding range of unique, mature whiskies and marks another pinnacle of The Macallan whisky makers’ art.’

‘The Macallan 50 Years Old – 2018 Release is an incredible addition to our range of unique, mature whiskies and marks another pinnacle of The Macallan whisky makers’ art.’

‘With a finite volume of 200 bottles worldwide, this is a highly limited and expertly crafted release, providing the chance to own something world-class and extraordinary.’

The release is presented in a solid oak box featuring an etched face decorated with a matte gold-badged age statement.