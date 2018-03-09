Jura gets ready to launch five new whiskies from April onwards

Jura is a long way from ordinary, both in terms of its location and its famous whisky.

Hours away from the Scottish mainland, miles away from ‘ordinary’; Jura might not be the easiest place to make whisky, but they believe it’s the best. One road, one pub and one distillery – and home to a determined community spirit.

Free from distractions, they focus entirely on one thing – making the very best single malt whisky they can.

This focus has now led us to a new place, looking at the past, present and future. Signifying the start of a new chapter in their rich story, they have created a new signature style for Jura Single Malt Whisky, a style reminiscent of our past but with a firm eye on the future.

The whisky itself sees a subtle smokiness brought together with a sweetness to create the new defining character. This sees Jura, for the first time, marry together the classic styles of Highland and Island malts, and unify these in one remarkable whisky.

Jura’s signature has been brought to life through the creation of range of five distinctive single malts. This range tells a story. A story rooted in, and reflective of, those elements which make Jura so unique.

They start with Journey before moving to 10 and 12 Years Old Jura, and into an entirely new world with Seven Wood and then concluding with 18 Years Old. Each and every whisky has been created to showcase an incredible new flavour, in their own individual way.

From cinnamon, pears and pecans to black forest fruits and bitter chocolate, the diversity of flavours gives you approachable and welcoming combinations which will captivate you into the world of Jura.

Graham Logan, Jura Distillery Manager said: ‘This marks a hugely significant step for Jura.

‘A new house style of whisky is not for the faint hearted but it tells you where we are now and how committed we are to Jura, the community and our whiskies for the long term.

‘Combining two styles of whisky is a fairly unorthodox approach, but one that we know is right for Jura. We can’t wait for people to try and it and see for themselves.’

Priced from RSP £33.00 to £75.00 the new range will roll out globally from April 2018.

The new whiskies are:

Journey (40% ABV): Single malt whisky matured in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels. Amber gold with a refined balance of rich fruit and gentle smoky notes. Aroma of vanilla; citrus to taste; toffee fudge to finish. RRP: £33.00

Jura 10 (40% ABV): Single malt whisky matured in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels for 10 years with an aged Oloroso Sherry cask finish. Copper gold with a rich and rounded balance of subtle smoky notes with a sweet Sherry cask finish. Aroma of dark chocolate; nectarines to taste; ground coffee to finish. RRP: £38.00. Launched exclusively in the US in 2017, Jura 10 has achieved incredible award success.

Jura 12 (40% ABV): Single malt whisky matured in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels for 12 years with a further enhancement from the finest aged Oloroso Sherry casks. Golden hue with a rich and indulgent balance of subtly smoky notes with a sweet Sherry cask finish. Aroma of chocolate; liquorice to taste; soft smoke to finish. RRP: £45.00 *Available in select markets only.

Seven Wood (42% ABV): Single malt whisky crafted in seven select French oak and first fill American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels. Mahogany gold with a rare tropical richness and a hint of smoke. Aroma of peach; candied orange to taste; subtle smoke to finish. RRP: £59.00

Jura 18 (44% ABV): Single malt whisky matured for eighteen years in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels with a finish in fine red wine casks. Rosewood in colour with a rich and full bodied red wine finish and refined smoky notes. Aroma of toffee; black forest fruits to taste; bitter chocolate to finish. RRP: £75.00

Established in 1810, the distillery fell into disrepair and closed in 1901. In 1963, after years of economic depression, the islanders felt it high time to revive the economy by rebuilding Jura’s distillery from scratch; a monumental feat achieved through determination, endeavour and true community spirit.