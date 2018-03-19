Get your hands on a limited edition bottle of whisky

Whisky enthusiasts have the chance to get their hands on a limited edition debut release.

The 1770 Glasgow Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been crafted by the team of young distillers as the debut release from The Glasgow Distillery Company.

Merging tradition with innovation, they wanted to create a single malt that embodied Glasgow – original, distinctive and inventive.

Laid down in first-fill American Oak bourbon casks, 1770 is finished in virgin oak to deliver a full, well rounded flavour.

The Glasgow Distillery was established as an independent single malt distillery in 2012.

However, only 5000 bottles exist globally.

To be in with a chance of purchasing and owning a piece of owning a bottle, you can enter the ballot by clicking HERE.

The 1770 goes on sale in 76 days.