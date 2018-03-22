Dundee gets set to welcome a festival of whisky

A popular whisky event is on the move – because it has been such a success.

After two sell out years in Falkirk, the Whisky Social will expand as it moves to Dundee.

The Bonar Hall will be the venue for the first whisky festival to come to the City of Discovery on Saturday.

Offering drams from some of the best distilleries and independent bottlers in Scotland and from around the world, the festival is held over two sessions on 24 March.

The Falkirk event saw 600 tickets sell out in 48 hours both in 2015 and 2016 and organisers Harbro Events is confident the festival will be equally popular in Dundee.

Whisky is enjoying a boom with new distilleries opening every year, there are 10 set to open in 2018, joining the 100 already producing malt.

The whisky industry is seeing levels of investment last seen in Scotland in the 19th century and production and export levels on the rise year on year.

With distilleries such as Kingsbarn, Lindores Abbey and Eden Mill all close to Dundee, it seemed like the perfect place to launch a new celebration of malt.

The Whisky Social Dundee runs over two sessions, from noon-3.30pm and 4.14-7.45pm.

All ticket holders are given a Whisky Social branded Glencairn glass on entry and are then free to meet exhibitors and taste all the whiskies they have on offer – all whisky tastes are included in the ticket price. Free bottles of water are available and the on site caterers serve up traditional Scottish cuisine.

Discount vouchers can be redeemed for purchases at the events official retailer, The Good Spirits Co, so guests can take home their favourites of the day at a reduced price.

Organiser Andy Ure from Harbro Events said: ‘Falkirk Whisky Social was our first event and we are delighted be taking it to another city. Dundee is one of the most exciting places in Scotland right now, with so much going on and creative industries thriving, we hope The Whisky Social will be warmly welcomed.’

Harbro Events also organise Falkirk Gin Festival, Craft Beer Discovery and Love Vegan Festival and are expanding into more cities and towns in 2018.

Tickets for The Whisky Social Dundee are on sale HERE, priced £29.90.