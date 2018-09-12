Whisky firm continues platinum celebrations

A Scotch whisky firm continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary with the release of the latest XOP Platinum and Provenance Coastal Collection Single Casks.

Douglas Laing & Co’s latest XOP Platinum is a 25 Years Old Glen Garioch Single Cask Single Malt finished in an ex-sherry cask. The third in a planned collection of four, this release follows the Ardbeg Vintage 1992 launched in March and Port Dundas Vintage 1974, unveiled in June.

Just 303 bottles of this Glen Garioch Vintage 1993 are available, bottled at natural cask strength and offered without colouring or chill-filtration. The premium packaging, crafted to reflect the age and rarity of the spirit, features labels hand-signed and individually numbered by Fred and Cara Laing, who have selected all four of the XOP Platinum Single Casks.

The latest expression within the Provenance Coastal Collection, a single cask distilled at Caol Ila Distillery, is aged 6 Years Old and bottled at 48% strength. The range is said to deliver ‘an extraordinary voyage around Scotland’s Whisky islands’, with this latest Islay bottling’s tasting notes proclaiming ‘loads of Islay peat’ alongside ‘soot, ash and coal dust’.

Provenance Coastal Collection Caol Ila 6 Years Old is charged from an ex-bourbon cask that yielded just 405 bottles, and is offered to the Whisky connoisseur community without colouring or chill-filtration.

Cara Laing, director of whisky, said: ‘2018 continues to be both a busy and exciting year for us at Douglas Laing & Co.

‘Our platinum anniversary has been a real landmark highlighting our 70 years in the Whisky industry and these latest bottlings are indicative of our commitment to releasing excellent single cask Scotch whiskies from all across Scotland’s whisky regions and at a variety of ages.’

The company was established by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948 and today is owned and run by second and third generation family

members.