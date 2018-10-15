Whisky, Fire & Song at a celebration event

Whisky, Fire & Song is a fun-filled weekend of live music, community events and whisky drinking taking place early next month.

Now in its fourth year, Whisky, Fire & Song will kick off on Friday 2 November with a night of music and song at Raasay Distillery; the evening of Raasay Tunes with feature talented musicians Calum Alex MacMillan, from Lewis, and Ross Martin, from Arisaig.

The weekend’s festivities will also include community events including the annual themed cake competition and face-painting, taking place Raasay House.

The frivolity will then continue at Raasay Distillery from 6pm and followed by a traditional passing round of the quaich.

The highlight of the weekend will be a torchlight procession down to the quay with Raasay Fire Brigade as guard of honour.

At 7.30pm merry-makers will gather around the Bonfire at the Boathouse followed by special Whisky Fire and Song dinner at Raasay House or further drinks, music and convivial chat at the Boathouse.

The schedule is –

Friday, 2 November:

8pm-late – Raasay Distillery – Raasay Tunes with Calum Alex MacMillan and Ross Martin. Tickets £12.

Saturday, 3 November:

3pm – Raasay House – cake competition Followed by face painting.

4-5.30pm, Raasay House – early evening bistro, bar and kids menus – book online.

6pm – Raasay Distillery – meet at distillery – licensed bar.

6.30pm – Raasay Distillery – passing round of the Quaich.

7pm – Raasay Distillery – Torch lights and procession from the distillery.

7.30pm – The Boathouse – bonfire.

7.30pm-late – The Boathouse – barbecue and bring your own bottle in the Boathouse.

8pm – Raasay House – Three course evening menu with a Raasay While We Wait dram or cocktail – £35 per person (book a table).