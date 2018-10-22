Tomintoul Vintage 1973 released – at £1950 per bottle

An incredibly rare double wood matured malt whisky to the Tomintoul’s range with the launch of Vintage 1973.

The Tomintoul Vintage 1973 Double Wood Matured – Aged 45 Years has been selected not only because of its rarity of age but, very significantly, because it is the result of a careful ‘finishing’ process by which the whisky began by resting for more than three decades of ageing in the finest white-oak American casks before being transferred into a hogshead cask originally used to mature Oloroso Sherry in Spain.

Finally, after a generous period of time in Sherry wood it was deemed that the time was right to make it available to lovers of excellent whisky.

Tomintoul master distiller, Robert Fleming said: ‘Vintage 1973 is very much a dram to be treasured. It was crafted with great care.

‘It’s been maturing for 45 years, but now is the time for those who appreciate fine whisky to savour this unique and wonderfully flavoursome single malt.

‘I’m certain that those who really take their whisky seriously will enjoy the chance to experience a little bit of Tomintoul history.’

This rare malt whisky is presented in an elegant decanter-style bottle. The contours of the neck reach up to an ornate, metallised, gilt-coated cork stopper.

It sits in a deluxe, glossy, ebony-black wooden box lined with velvet.

The sherry wood hogshead produced 218 bottles at 44.5% vol and is packaged 1 x 70cl bottle to a case.

It will be available in selected European and Asian domestic markets and is expected to retail somewhere in the region of £1950.