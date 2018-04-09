The Cabrach Distillery project takes another step forward

Plans to create a new distillery on the southern edge of Moray have taken a step forward.

The Cabrach Trust wants to a historic distillery and visitor/heritage centre, with associated facilities, by converting Inverharroch Farm into the facility.

Work on the distillery and heritage centre site, which received planning permission in September last year, is due to get underway later this year.

Sue Savege, executive director of the Cabrach Trust, said: ‘Spring is definitely in the air and with it we are making our plans for the next phase of work at Inverharroch.

‘We’ll shortly be appointing a design team and consultants to take us through the next stage of work on preparing Inverharroch for building work to start.

‘We’ve also been working with woodland consultants, TreeWild, and renewable energy consultants, Locogen, to develop ways to make the distillery and heritage centre as environmentally friendly as possible once operations get underway.

‘Before long, and once the snow is finally gone for good, we’ll be getting our woodland planting underway and later in the year installing a solar PV system to provide all our energy needs.’

The Cabrach is a unique and beautiful location with richness of culture, heritage and history.

The Trust’s vision is to help to develop a thriving community in the Cabrach that offers opportunities for both residents and visitors to enrich their lives, by sharing, enjoying and understanding their surrounding.

The distillery will be located in one of the birthplaces of the Scotch whisky industry and famed for illicit stills and smuggling.

It is hoped distilling will get under way in 2019 and the first bottling of mature whisky will be available in 2024, with 150,000 bottles expected to be produced each year.

The distillery received £125,000 from the William Grant Foundation, £25,000 from Foundation Scotland, and £110,000 from the Reekimlane Foundation. A further £50,000 has come from an anonymous donor.

The funding from William Grant Foundation will go towards cultural heritage activities, refurbishing the buildings and preparing the site to allow preparatory works.

Additional funding for the £5.3m project will come from a mix of social finance, grants and charitable trusts and foundations, with several other funding applications in progress.

The distillery will also include a shop, cafe, exhibition space and play area, and will create 12 jobs as well as training opportunities.

Visit www.cabrachwhisky.com for more details.