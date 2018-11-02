Society jazz it up with three special whiskies

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has released The Jazz Trio, a set of whiskies all originally born from the same sherry puncheon before being split equally across three different types of cask.

The Jazz Trio is a project to showcase the influence of the wood and additional maturation on the flavour of Society whisky.

The liquid has been matured for over 20 years and then rested in three separate casks for around 18 months. True to expectation, after the further maturation, the wood has made a real impact on the flavour.

The concept for the name derives from a comparison with the wood used to make instruments in a jazz trio. When used in different ways, the wood creates a hugely different sound – across drums, the double bass and the piano.

However, they can all still come together and work in harmony as a trio. Each of the labels therefore features a different instrument from a jazz trio.

Each finished whisky is 22 years old and will be sold with the SMWS black and copper carton. The three bottles will be retailed together as a set, for a UK price of £1250.

Spirits manager Euan Campbell said: ‘This was a really exciting experiment for the Society and we are truly delighted with the outcome. As we expected, the wood has made a real impact on the individual flavour of each whisky. The Jazz Trio are three of our finest and rarest releases to date, this is a set of whiskies like no other.’

They are:

24.134 A dark allurement. One of only 225 bottles, after 20 years maturation in an Oloroso puncheon, this whisky was transferred to a 1st fill Oloroso hogshead before being released under the Society’s Deep, rich and dried fruits flavour profile. The Society’s expert Tasting Panel describes the flavour as ‘dense with a hugely syrupy texture full of salted almonds, white truffle, spiced plum wine, pressed marigold flowers and dried herbs.’

24.135 An opulent temptation. The second of the trio is one of only 241 bottles and was transferred to a 1st fill Pedro Ximenez hogshead after 20 years of maturation in an Oloroso sherry puncheon; the expression falls under The Society’s Old & dignified flavour profile. The whisky is described as having notes of ‘raspberry jam, dark chocolate covered prunes, date compote and black pepper.’

24.136 A sweet seduction. The final expression is one of only 218 bottles, the whisky was matured for 20 years in an Oloroso puncheon and then transferred to a 2nd fill bourbon barrel and released under Sweet, fruity & mellow flavour profile. The Society’s expert tasting panel says ‘the arrival in the mouth is thrillingly dense, with a Muscovado sugar sweetness with runny honey and aged herbal liqueurs.’

