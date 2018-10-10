Scotch whisky firm to open its first Spanish store

Scotland is used to working with Spain and Spanish companies when it comes to whisky.

But rather than importing sherry casks to Scotland, Johnnie Walker is going in the opposite direction to opening a flagship experiential retail store in central Madrid next month.

The Spanish capital was selected as the location for the first Johnnie Walker experiential retail flagship due to its status as a leading tourism and retail destination and the popularity of Scotch in the country – with whisky accounting for 27% of all spirits sold there.

The cutting-edge store will be located on Calle de Serrano – adjacent to the Puerta de Alcalá – in the fashionable Barrio de Salamanca district of Madrid and promises to become a leading destination for Scotch lovers and whisky novices alike.

In addition to housing a special collection of Johnnie Walker whiskies the exciting new space will play host to a wide variety of immersive experiences, whisky appreciation classes and tastings designed to help visitors explore the world of Johnnie Walker and Scotch at large.

Among the experiences on offer will be an interactive hosting area where guests can discover the craft of cocktail making, a tasting table where they can deep dive into the flavours that lie at the heart of Johnnie Walker, and a personalisation station where visitors will be able to find unique gifts and add bespoke engravings and labels to their purchases.

Alongside the extensive portfolio of Johnnie Walker whiskies, visitors to the flagship store will also be able to purchase some of the rarest and most exceptional single malts from which the award-winning Scotch is crafted and explore limited edition curated collaborations, exclusive to the store itself.

Cristina Diezhandino, global category director Scotch and Reserve Brands at Diageo, said: ‘The direct-to-consumer Johnnie Walker experiential retail flagship is the latest step in our ambition to bring unique experiences to consumers through our brands.

‘We know that people want their shopping experiences to be straightforward and easy but they also want them to feel personal and engaging too. By offering a retail space which combines interactive experiences with the diversity and rich heritage of Johnnie Walker, we hope to offer something new and exciting that will really delight people.’

John Kennedy, president of Diageo Europe, added: ‘We’re incredibly excited to bring this Johnnie Walker flagship to Europe.

‘Madrid is a world class tourist destination and a cultural hub of cutting-edge design, gastronomy, nightlife and business innovation. Whether you’re from the city or just visiting, the flagship will be a great way to spend some time, learn more about Scotch, or design the perfect one-of-a-kind gift.’

The launch of the new retail experience follows the announcement of a £150 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism by Diageo throughout Scotland – including plans for the opening of a new state-of-the-art Johnnie Walker visitor experience in Edinburgh, as part of the biggest concerted programme ever seen in Scotland’s whisky tourism sector and is the latest announcement from Johnnie Walker as the brand prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary year in 2020.