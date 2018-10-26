Our 2018 Whisky Challenge winners are revealed

Scottish Field has announced the winners of our Whisky Challenge 2018.

Held at the Ghillie Dhu in Edinburgh today, the awards were the culmination of another 12 months of Scottish Field’s enduring commitment to the whisky industry.

The winners are –

Under £50: gold, The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years, Brown – Forman; silver, Benromach 10 Year Old, The Benromach Distillery Co Ltd; bronze,Cadenheads 12yo Blend, WM Cadenhead.

£50 – £100: gold, The Arran Malt 18yo Single Malt Whisky, Isle of Arran Distillery; silver, The Graduate Dram, Exclusive Luvians Edradour Bottling, Luvians; bronze, The GlenDronach Parliament Aged 21 Years, Brown – Forman.

Over £100: gold, Mortlach 25yo Platinum Old and Rare, Hunter Laing + Co Ltd; silver, The Gentleman’s Blend 1977, Gleann Mor Spirits Company; bronze, BenRiach Temporis Aged 21 Years, Brown – Forman.

Top Distillery Bottling 2018: The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years, Brown – Forman.

Top Independent Bottling 2018: Mortlach 25yo Platinum Old and Rare, Hunter Laing + Co Ltd.

Overall Winner Readers Panel: R&B Distillers Ltd, The Tweeddale: The Evolution Blended Scotch Whisky.

Whisky Bar of the Year: Devil’s Advocate.

Visitor Centre of the Year: gold Macallan; silver, Lindores; bronze, Glen Gairoch.

Overall Winner Summer Challenge 2018: Aberfeldy Self Fill Cask #3.

Top Blend 2018: The Gentleman’s Blend 1977, Gleann Mor Spirits Company.

Whisky of the Year 2018: Mortlach 25yo Platinum Old and Rare, Hunter Laing + Co Ltd.