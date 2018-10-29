These new TV adverts aim to raise a wee smile

The Famous Grouse has revealed its new global advertising campaign for Christmas.

The whisky adverts feature its playful global brand icon and Scotland’s most popular game bird, the famous grouse.

The campaign, created by the Leith Agency, will target regular blended whisky drinkers across numerous channels in key markets throughout the festive season.

The first launch of the TV ad aired earlier this month in the UK and will roll out in international markets across various media channels from TV to OOH.

Animators from Flaunt Productions were involved in the production of the new ad.

Yvonne Whitehouse, global marketing manager at the Famous Grouse, said: ‘The Famous Grouse is a blended Scotch enjoyed in 93 markets across the world. We stand apart not only because of our smooth, well rounded flavour – but also our playful, unpretentious character.

‘This new campaign brings both these elements to life in a very memorable way that will resonate well with our blended whisky loving audience.’

Richard Thomson, group account director at the Leith Agency, added: ‘Distilling all the great qualities of The Famous Grouse down into one word is a constant challenge that we always relish.

‘We know that our drinkers hate all the fuss and fanfare that usually accompanies whisky advertising, so this new campaign will cut through all that and hopefully raise a smile.’