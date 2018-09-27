New Tomatin 30 Year Old limited to just 900 UK bottles

Highland whisky distillery Tomatin has revealed the release of its new 30 Year Old single malt.

Retailing at £300, the golden-amber expression is a premium batch release decanted into individually numbered bottles, with only 900 available in the UK.

The whisky, finished in first fill ex-bourbon barrels, is presented in a premium oak box and is accompanied by a carrying case – perfect for those looking to add a touch of extravagance to their whisky collection.

The 30 Year Old is expected to prove popular with new and loyal Tomatin drinkers and will be available through specialist retailers.

Graham Nicholson, Tomatin’s sales director, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to release this premium whisky to our customers just in time for Christmas.

‘This is sure to be a must-have gift for any whisky lover or keen collector.

‘Our core range has a wide breadth of whiskies and we expect the 30 Year Old will prove very popular with our customers who are looking for something premium and luxurious, and recognisably Tomatin.’

Tomatin’s 30 Year Old, delivers fresh aromas of soft fruits, golden honey and smooth white chocolate.

On the palate, a fusion of tropical fruits and creamy buttered vanilla mingle in an explosion of sensational mixed spices. Customers can expect an elegantly rich and creamy finish.

Graham Eunson, Tomatin’s master distiller, added: ‘This luxurious expression is elegant and flavourful – a neatly packed whisky with taste sensations to delight the senses.

‘From the spices that add an incredible depth, to the creamy buttered vanilla that brings an unbelievable layer of richness – the 30 Year Old is definitely one for every whisky drinker’s gantry.’

The 30 Year Old expression replaces the 1988 vintage in Tomatin’s core range and is available from specialist retailers at a cost of RRP £300 and comes in a 70cl bottle (46% abv).