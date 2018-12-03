Malt whisky society ready to brighten up office parties

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society will bring the festive spirit to Edinburgh Christmas parties.

This year, businesses in the capital can scrap the humdrum office party traditions this Christmas by having an expert from society hand-deliver exceptional drams right to your desk.

Alongside the standard secret Santa and flashing festive jumpers, you can explore a selection of warming whiskies to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

A whisky expert Father Christmas from the renowned whisky club will be flying the Society sleigh around Edinburgh’s Christmas parties, hosting a one-of-a-kind tasting with a range of rare bottles from the Society’s 12 flavour profiles.

The sleigh, which comes with a SMWS ambassador, can be booked for private hire throughout December at the cost of £15 per person, including two drams of single malt whisky. This is subject to a minimum party size.

For more information on how to hire The Scotch Malt Whisky Society sleigh for your private event this Christmas, visit: https://campaign.smws.com/sleigh/.