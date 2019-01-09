Macallan Lalique Six Pillars sets record price

Bottles from The Macallan Lalique Six Pillars collection have broken auction records after being sold in a recent auction by Whisky Auctioneer, achieving a collective hammer price across the four lots of £296,500.

This price surpasses the previous record from November 2018, when four bottles from the same series sold at auction for a collective hammer price of £272,000 according to Rare Whisky 101.

The Macallan Lalique Six Pillars Collection is one of the most exclusive and desirable ranges of whisky in the world. Featuring in the auction was the 50 Year Old, 55 Year Old, 57 Year Old and 60 Year Old. These lots prompted an enormous amount of interest and bidding activity from across the globe with over 140 bids placed across the four lots. The eventual winners were located in the US, Asia and the UK.

The bottles also played a contributing role in an even larger record being broken. With a total value in excess of £2.6 million, Whisky Auctioneer’s December auction itself is the highest value online auction ever. Close to £850,000 of this £2.6million came from sales of bottles of The Macallan alone.

These records not only indicate the continuing global demand for buying and selling whisky on the secondary market but also the increasing use of online auctions as a means for private collectors and investors to access old, rare and iconic whiskies.

Iain McClune, director of Whisky Auctioneer, said: ‘We are beyond delighted to feature these exceptional bottles in our auction. They represent the absolute pinnacle of rare whisky collecting and investing.

‘Our most recent auction result illustrates that the very highest end of the secondary market, which was once the preserve of the traditional auction house and its attendees, is now accessible via online auction. A positive development that makes the buying and selling of whisky an easier and more straightforward process that is open to all.’

It was not just The Macallan that broke records either: Other record-breaking bottles sold within the same auction include the Hibiki Arita Decanter, that achieved a hammer price of £17,500 and the Bruichladdich 1960 Sherry Cask 100 Proof, that achieved a hammer price of £10,000.

It is not unusual for the Perth based company to see records broken in their monthly auctions however the large number witnessed in their most recent auction speaks of an exciting year ahead both for Whisky Auctioneer and the industry as a whole.

The next auction goes live on 25 January and will close on 4 February.

Listings are:

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com/lot/156063/macallan-50-year-old-lalique-six-pillars-collection

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com/lot/156066/macallan-55-year-old-lalique-six-pillars-collection

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com/lot/156064/macallan-57-year-old-lalique-six-pillars-collection

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com/lot/156065/macallan-60-year-old-lalique-six-pillars-collection

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com/lot/148469/hibiki-35-year-old-arita-decanter

https://www.whiskyauctioneer.com/lot/148631/bruichladdich-1960-sherry-cask-100-proof

For more information on auctions or to register to participate in the next auction visit www.whiskyauctioneer.com.