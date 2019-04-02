Loch Lomond Whiskies adds special editions

Loch Lomond Whiskies has unveiled two new special edition single malts to celebrate the award-winning independent distiller’s second year as The Spirit of The Open.

Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2019, created in conjunction with Loch Lomond Whiskies’ golf ambassador Colin Montgomerie and Loch Lomond The Open Course Collection Royal Portrush 19 Year Old, crafted with former Open Champion Darren Clarke, also a Loch Lomond Whiskies golf brand ambassador, are designed to showcase the worlds of whisky and golf; two of Scotland’s most iconic exports.

The Open Special Edition 2019 encompasses four different spirit styles to deliver the distillery’s distinct fruity character underpinned with a gentle hint of peat and smoke. A complex single malt, it offers a vibrant palette of peach and pear, enhanced using specially selected spirit distilled from wine yeast fermentations. Notes of creamy vanilla oak and maple syrup add an air of sweetness before subtle peat smoke emerges, providing a balanced finish.

Crafted by Loch Lomond Whiskies’ master blender Michael Henry in partnership with brand ambassador Colin Montgomerie, who has won a record eight European Tour Order of Merit titles, Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2019 is presented in a distinctive green golf-inspired box baring Monty’s signature and is a perfect addition to any whisky collection. A limited edition release, Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2019 is priced at £37, and will be available to purchase worldwide from April 2019.

In honour of the 148th Open Championship, which is returning to Northern Ireland after a near 70-year absence, Loch Lomond The Open Course Collection Royal Portrush has also been created. The 19-year-old single malt was crafted in partnership with Loch Lomond Whiskies’ ambassador Darren Clarke, who has won 21 tournaments internationally including the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George’s in England.

To create the edition, Michael worked with Clarke to carefully select casks from the distillery’s onsite cooperage that capture the fruit character achieved by Loch Lomond’s innovative straight neck stils. Matured in American Oak, the liquid was then finished in claret casks as an homage to the famous Open trophy, and as a result has developed a stunning rose colour. It has also help to deliver a beautifully balanced single malt, rich in honey sweetness with tropical fruits coming to the fore.

The release’s rich green packaging, which is signed by Clarke, depicts a map of Royal Portrush Golf Club course in the centre, creating what it is set to be a highly prized collector’s item. Priced at £150, Loch Lomond The Open Course Collection Royal Portrush has an ABV of 50.3% and is available globally from April 2019.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group, said: ‘Monty and Darren Clarke are two of the most respected players in European golf, and it’s fantastic to be working with them to raise awareness of Loch Lomond Whiskies around the world. We’re confident our new special releases developed in conjunction with the pair will be a great success among both golf and whisky fans.’

Clarke said: ‘The release of my own signature edition single malt marks an incredibly proud summer for me. To be able to tee up alongside the world’s best golfers at a course that I call home is incredibly special. To do it with The Official Spirit of The Open by my side is the stuff that dreams are made of.’

Fellow legend of the fairways Montgomerie added: ‘I had the pleasure of meeting fans in the Loch Lomond Whiskies bar at The Open last year, so I know first hand about the passion for whisky that the golfing public has.

‘I know the new special editions will prove a huge hit again this year at Royal Portrush and I can’t wait to share a wee dram in July!’

Loch Lomond Whiskies is set to release an additional premium expression this summer which celebrates Colin Montgomerie’s achievements through his 30 year career. One of golf’s most successful players, Montgomerie has claimed more than 50 tournament victories and was the European No. 1 for an unprecedented seven years.

Loch Lomond Whiskies, based in Alexandria, near Loch Lomond, agreed a five-year partnership with The R&A in February 2018. Known as ‘The One’, The Open is the most international of the major championships with qualifying events across five continents. The Championship is also broadcast to 600 million households in almost 200 countries around the world.

Michael Henry added: “We are proud to launch two limited editons to mark this year’s Open, which returns to Royal Portrush for the first time in almost 70 years. Each expression harnesses the spirit of our Loch Lomond distillery, conveying a fruity character punctuated with deep, complex flavours and delivering a rich mouth feel.

‘Personally, these releases mean a great deal to me. Hailing originally from Northern Ireland, it is highly rewarding to be showcasing Scotch whisky to my home country and to have the opportunity to celebrate Royal Portrush.’

The Loch Lomond special editions will launch for sale in April. For further information visit www.lochlomondwhiskies.com