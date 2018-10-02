Just seven days to get your hands on limited Macallan

Lovers of The Macallan have just over a week to register their interest in a new limited dram.

Easter Elchies Black captures the timeless luxury of The Macallan’s spiritual home on the estate on Speyside, Easter Elchies House.

A highly limited edition of only 1958 bottles globally, The Macallan Easter Elchies Black is available from The Macallan Online Shop through an exclusive online ballot.

Overlooking the dark silent warehouses where our peerless spirit slowly matures in exceptional oak casks, Easter Elchies House stands at the heart of The Macallan Estate.

It is testament to the timeless luxury that has characterised The Macallan since 1824.

With aromas of fresh green apples, toffee, lemon and orange citrus, and a soft sweet peat smoke finish, The Macallan Easter Elchies Black reflects the welcoming warmth and luxurious experience found in both the home of The Macallan and the spirit.

The Macallan Easter Elchies Black is priced at £750.00 (70cl) excluding delivery.

If you are interested in securing a bottle, click HERE and complete the ballot entry information before 11.59pm on 9 October.