Sample new drams before they hit the shops

Family whisky makers Wemyss Malts have relaunched their website offering whisky fans the chance to join the Wemyss Malts Cask Club.

Membership offers access to unique bottlings released solely to the members as well as preview purchases of the latest malt whisky releases.

The initial offering to the Cask Club is Smoky Nectar a 35 year old single hogshead cask from Caol Ila distillery.

The Wemyss Malts Cask Club can be joined at www.wemyssmalts.com/cask-club and the exclusive single cask Smoky Nectar, as well as other new blended malts, can be purchased through the exclusive Cask Club online shop.

William Wemyss, founder and managing director at Wemyss Malts, said: ‘We have selected one very special bottling; a 35 year old Caol Ila named Smoky Nectar to be the first exclusive release to our Wemyss Malts Cask Club members.

‘Anyone interested may join the club for free via the newly launched website. Whether you are a newcomer to whisky or an experienced imbiber the Wemyss Malts Cask Club also aims to delight and enlighten with regular features and competitions.’

Smoky Nectar has been selected by the celebrated whisky writer Charlie Maclean and has been bestowed a descriptive name illustrating the whisky’s character.

All 211 bottles have been bottled natural colour, non chill-filtered and at 46%abv. The 35 year old Islay whisky has been noted as a stunningly exquisite hogshead with a complex smoke character.

Edinburgh-based Wemyss Malts is owned by the Wemyss family and their family seat is Wemyss Castle in Fife where they’ve lived since the 1300s.

