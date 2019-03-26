It’s whisky v whiskey ahead of rugby clash

There’s a Scottish v Irish clash on the pitch this weekend – and whisky will take on whiskey off of it!

Edinburgh whisky experts, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society are hosting the ultimate Scotch vs Irish whisk(e)y tasting to celebrate a big weekend for European club rugby in the capital.

Before Edinburgh Rugby host Munster Rugby at BT Murrayfield this weekend, fans of both sides are being welcomed to The SMWS’ venue at 28 Queen Street, on Friday 29 March, to face off in a battle of two great whisky producing nations.

Friendly rugby rivalry will extend to drams as travelling Irish rugby fans will be greeted at one of the city’s great whisky venues to experience a range of rare and remarkable single cask, single malts in the company of fellow dram and rugby lovers.

An ambassador from the world’s leading whisky club will guide fans through four drams of the most exceptional examples of Scotch and Irish single casks.

Guests will then score the different whiskies out of ten, with the undisputed champion whisky (or whiskey!) producing nation being crowned victorious before the more physical 80-minute encounter on the Murrayfield pitch.

In-keeping with the spirit of the sport, fans are encouraged to back their teams, and whisky nations, while coming together to experience the pinnacle of single casks drawn straight from the barrel in this unique shared experience.

The match itself, which has now sold over 30,000 tickets and is on course to break a UK attendance record for a quarter-final fixture, is expected to bring an influx of Munster Rugby fans to the city over the weekend.

For rugby and whisky fans to buy tickets;

Edinburgh Rugby fans: https://bit.ly/2Y7LFoB

Munster Rugby fans: https://bit.ly/2UNI5h7