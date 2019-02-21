It’s been worth the 30 year wait for Glengoyne

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the release of the second edition of Glengoyne 30 Year Old.

The latest addition to the distillery’s limited edition range, the Glengoyne 30 Year Old, 2018 Edition, is set to be even more exclusive than the first 2017 release, with only 5,200 bottles of the Highland Single Malt available globally.

Glengoyne 30 Year Old boasts a rich, complex flavour profile, with notes of cinnamon, cloves and tangy marmalade.

Bottled un-chillfiltered at 46.8% ABV, the highly exclusive malt’s striking amber colour is imparted from time and wood alone.

Glengoyne 30 Year Old has been matured for three decades in 12 sherry casks of exceptional character,

hand-selected by the distillery’s malt master, John Glass.

Uniquely presented in a luxurious solid oak box, featuring an oak and rose gold bung and a hessian square, the outer casing reflects the traditional cask sampling method employed by Glengoyne Distillery.

Katy Macanna, brand manager for Glengoyne, said: ‘The latest release of Glengoyne 30 Year Old is a testament to the quality, care and time that we take to craft our single malt whisky.

‘We work hard to maximise the sweet, fruity character of Glengoyne by proudly running our stills more slowly than any other whisky distillery and by employing a six year journey from oak forest to Glengoyne cask before maturation – this new expression is absolutely worth the wait.’

The new Glengoyne 30 Year Old retails at £700 per 70cl bottle, and will be distributed in a select number of Glengoyne’s key markets across North America, Asia and Europe, as well as in the Glengoyne Distillery shop.

Those interested in hearing of new product releases should sign up to Glengoyne’s online Family database at http://www.glengoyne.com/our-family.

To enquire about ordering a bottle of Glengoyne 30 Year Old, contact Glengoyne Distillery on 01360 550254.