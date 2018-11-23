Four single casks launched at The Whisky Shop

A new partnership will see The Whisky Shop launch four single casks from three top distilleries – two from Highland Park and one from Maker’s Mark and Bowmore respectively.

Edrington-Beam Suntory UK was delighted with the deal, from three distilleries in their portfolio.

The first Single Cask from Highland Park is available exclusively to The Whisky Shop W Club members. Aged for 11 years in American Oak Sherry seasoned casks, it has rich creamy notes of vanilla with pencil shavings, apple skin and fresh tropical fruits. 615 bottles are available, RRP £95. Available to buy later this month with ABV 67%.

The second from Highland Park is exclusive to Loch Fyne Whiskies. Aged for 15 years, it has a slight spice to it, with notes including mandarins, pine shavings, ginger and light peat. RRP £150, ABV 58%. Available from late November.

Maker’s Mark, the definitive premium handcrafted American whisky has launched Private Select in the UK. This unique single barrel programme is a watershed moment for the brand in the UK, offering distributors, bars and retail customers the chance to work in partnership with Maker’s Mark to create a bespoke handcrafted cask strength barrel aged liquid – specifically for their own consumer base.

Following a period of consultation on how the wood specifically imparts flavour to the liquid, a single fully matured barrel of Maker’s Mark is then infused with a combination of ten specially treated oak staves directly into the liquid with five unique styles to choose from, giving 1,001 different recipe combinations in a way that enhances the complex profile to create a subtly nuanced and entirely new liquid style. 252 bottles are available online now and instore. RRP £85.

Bowmore 1989 is a 29-Year-Old single malt which has been aged in Bourbon casks and is available now exclusively at The Whisky Shop. 1989 has a slight medicinal nose, with hints of sweet fudge, butterscotch and lavender. 173 bottles are available, RRP £495. ABV 43.6%.

Gareth Brown, marketing director, at Edrington-Beam Suntory UK says: ‘Maker’s Mark, Bowmore and Highland Park are three of the top distilleries in our portfolio, so it’s fantastic to see them offering single cask exclusives here in the UK. It represents an exciting time for us, as the distilleries we work with continue to innovate and offer consumers new and exclusive liquid.’

John Beard, director, The Whisky Shop, added: ‘We are incredibly proud to work in partnership with Edrington-Beam Suntory UK on this project. Maker’s Mark, Highland Park and Bowmore represent three of the world’s market leading brands and we are excited to bring this unique offering to our consumers and shoppers in the UK.’