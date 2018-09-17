Five malt whiskies that will bring the world together

Members of the iconic Scotch Malt Whisky Society are being given the chance to sample the same five drams from the Society’s flavour spectrum – no matter where they are in the world.

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) will be bringing their spiritual home in Edinburgh, The Vaults, to members across the world through a unique virtual tasting.

The tasting will be streamed live on the SMWS Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thesmwsuk) at 7pm (UK time) Monday, 24 September, with members invited to join in the tasting of five special drams from across the Society’s flavour spectrum.

Limited edition five-dram Discovery Packs are available to members for £35 to ensure that everyone taking part, regardless of where they are in the world, will taste the same hand-selected drams during the live tasting hosted by Master Brand Ambassador John McCheyne.

SMWS are also offering these Discovery Packs as part of an exclusive membership offer, which includes the five-dram 35th Anniversary pack and Society membership.

This is the first time that the SMWS will be hosting a tasting event that will encompass all of its global members, therefore creating a rare opportunity for like-minded enthusiasts worldwide to have a shared whisky experience and interact directly.

SMWS master brand ambassador John McCheyne, said: ‘It’s not often we get the opportunity to bring our global members together, so we’re really looking forward to having this experience and celebrating the last 35 years.

‘Creating a community of whisky lovers was something that the Society was founded on and we continue to pride ourselves on that. This virtual tasting is a fantastic opportunity to see the scale which that community has grown over the years.’

There is the opportunity to experience this historic moment first hand, by attending the tasting live at The Vaults in Edinburgh. The price of the event ticket includes the five-dram Discovery Pack.

The tasting will also be streamed simultaneously to the Society’s Queen Street and Greville Street Member’s Rooms in Edinburgh and London respectively, giving people the opportunity to enjoy this historic experience in the company of fellow members.

For more information on screenings of the event see HERE.

Separate tastings will take place to allow to different time zones and will be screened to members in other countries, including Australia. Members taking part in the virtual tastings are encouraged to join the conversation and share their experience of the event using #SMWSat35.

The 35th Anniversary Virtual Tasting Discovery Pack includes:

29.249 Sweet black tea in the surgery • Heavily Peated • 2nd fill ex-PX hogshead • 21 years

35.214 Without pretence • Sweet, Fruity & Mellow • 1st fill ex-bourbon barrel • 22 years

63.49 In the dark of the abyss • Deep, Rich & Dried Fruits • Refill ex-oloroso butt • 11 years

93.94 The final trawl • Oily & Coastal • Refill ex-bourbon barrel • 15 years

135.6 Cones vs crones • Spicy & Dry • 2nd fill ex-bourbon hogshead • 10 years

For more information on membership including a special offer on membership and the 35th Anniversary Discovery Pack, click HERE.