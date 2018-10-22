Exclusive new Bowmore release is just a click away

In today’s world of e-commerce, we’re used to shopping online and having our goods delivered within days – if not hours.

A Scotch whisky is now working in partnership with shopping giant Amazon, by offered limited stocks of an exclusive whisky.

Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the release of Bowmore 19yo, a new expression available exclusively on Amazon.com, from its maturation warehouse, the famous No.1 Vaults.

This limited edition has been aged for the full 19 years in first-fill ex-Chateau Lagrange French oak barriques and is the first time this age and cask maturation have been released to the public.

This limited expression showcases the unique time savoured craftmanship that has made Bowmore one of the most sought-after and collectible single malts in the world.

The new expression offers aromas of candied apple, honey and Bowmore’s signature light peat smoke, developing into rich toffee, wild honey and exotic spices on the palate. Balanced with a finish of summer fruits and warm peat smoke, this carefully crafted single-malt is best savoured neat or over ice.

Bowmore 19yo is available in limited quantities and is a rich reward for those that appreciate the value of time.

Founded in 1779, Bowmore is the oldest distillery on Islay. Nestled on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, time passes slowly in the Bowmore’s maturation warehouse, the No.1 vaults, meticulously transforming single malt whisky into Bowmore’s perfectly balanced expressions. Steeped in a heritage of over 230 years, it is the oldest maturation warehouse in the world and the birthplace of some of the world’s most coveted single malts.

David Turner, Bowmore Distillery manager, said: ‘This unique new expression has been patiently aged for 19 years in French oak bariqques to impart a richness of flavour that perfectly marries with the gentle peat that has made Bowmore so famous.

‘It’s the first time we’ve offered a whisky of this age and maturation, we know everyone who buys a bottle will be rewarded with a liquid of exceptional flavour and character.’

Bowmore 19yo is now exclusively available from Amazon.com.