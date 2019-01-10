Environmental award for distillery

Glengoyne whisky is celebrating a top award win at an internationally acclaimed spirits competition.

The Highland distillery was awarded a Master medal in the Green Initiatives category at The Spirits Business Distillery Masters 2019, taking the highest possible accolade in the environmentally-focused category.

Glengoyne Distillery was highlighted by the Distillery Masters 2019 as ‘an example for other distilleries to follow’, with judges praising the distillery’s partnership with the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust and its £170,000 investment in establishing a wetlands facility, which enables Glengoyne Distillery to ensure its waste disposal is clean and natural.

Chaired by The Spirits Business and judged by a panel of leading drinks industry specialists, entrants in the Distillery Masters 2019 were assessed on their customer experience, production innovation, digital and social media, and environmental initiatives.

The competition, which awards Master, Gold and Silver medals to distilleries around the world, has been designed to recognise the growing importance of tourism, creativity and technical merit in the industry.

Katy Macanna, brand manager for Glengoyne, said: ‘We’re delighted to have been recognised as an industry leader by the Spirits Business Distillery Masters for our environmental work.

‘Here at Glengoyne, our green initiatives are a fundamental part of how we operate.

‘Not only do we produce undisputedly world class Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, but every part of our production process is developed in line with environmental best practice. We believe that Glengoyne is one of the most beautiful distilleries in Scotland, and we’re working hard to keep it that way.

‘Our Master medal win is a glowing testament to the brilliant work which is carried out every day by our whole distillery team.’