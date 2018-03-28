Enjoy a wee dram with a special Easter twist

By Kenny Smith - 28th March 2018

Cocoa 228

Ingredients Instructions
  • 35ml Tullibardine 228
  • 30ml Tawny Port
  • 10ml Green Chartreuse
  • 1 Bar Spoon Dark Cocoa Powder
  • 1 Quail’s Egg
  • Dark chocolate to garnish
  • Add the whisky, port, green chartreuse, egg and cocoa powder to a cocktail shaker and shake well.
  • Melt the chocolate and drizzle onto the outside of a frozen long stemmed glass.
  • Strain into glass and enjoy.

Easter’s just a few days away, and with the bank holiday, it’s the perfect time to sit back and enjoy a wee drink.

Tullibardine single malt has created an Easter cocktail in partnership with The Devil’s Advocate whisky bar in Edinburgh.

Enjoy!

