Enjoy a wee dram with a special Easter twist

Cocoa 228 Ingredients Instructions 35ml Tullibardine 228

30ml Tawny Port

10ml Green Chartreuse

1 Bar Spoon Dark Cocoa Powder

1 Quail’s Egg

Dark chocolate to garnish Add the whisky, port, green chartreuse, egg and cocoa powder to a cocktail shaker and shake well.

Melt the chocolate and drizzle onto the outside of a frozen long stemmed glass.

Strain into glass and enjoy.

Easter’s just a few days away, and with the bank holiday, it’s the perfect time to sit back and enjoy a wee drink.

Tullibardine single malt has created an Easter cocktail in partnership with The Devil’s Advocate whisky bar in Edinburgh.

Enjoy!