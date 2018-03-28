Enjoy a wee dram with a special Easter twist
Cocoa 228
Ingredients Instructions
- 35ml Tullibardine 228
- 30ml Tawny Port
- 10ml Green Chartreuse
- 1 Bar Spoon Dark Cocoa Powder
- 1 Quail’s Egg
- Dark chocolate to garnish
- Add the whisky, port, green chartreuse, egg and cocoa powder to a cocktail shaker and shake well.
- Melt the chocolate and drizzle onto the outside of a frozen long stemmed glass.
- Strain into glass and enjoy.
Easter’s just a few days away, and with the bank holiday, it’s the perfect time to sit back and enjoy a wee drink.
Tullibardine single malt has created an Easter cocktail in partnership with The Devil’s Advocate whisky bar in Edinburgh.
Enjoy!
Share with