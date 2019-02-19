Celebrate the autumn at a new whisky festival

The first Whisky Colours Festival will be held later in Scotland this year.

From 10 to 14 October, it will be a celebration of all things whisky and is centred in Dufftown, the malt whisky capital of the world.

The festival will allow attendees to get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the whisky industry.

Organisers are partnering with Cardhu, Glen Moray and Glenfarclas Distilleries for dining and tasting experiences; Morrison & MacKay for a unique autumnal tasting; as well as masterclasses from the likes of Adelphi and Berry Bros & Rudd.

The event has been inspired by the vast range of whisky colours that are mirrored in the beauty of the phenomenal autumn scenery of Dufftown and the surrounding area as the woodlands display their stunning colours and the bright golden barley in the fields.

The aim is to bring attendees extra special whisky experiences with an autumnal theme that will be truly something to remember.

Mike Lord, Keeper of the Quaich and proprietor of The Whisky Shop Dufftown, said: ‘We want our guests to experience a series of in-depth events, giving exclusive opportunities which truly bring you the very best of whisky from the malt whisky capital. We are excited to be creating this extensive calendar of events, in a friendly atmosphere at one of the most colourful times of year in Speyside.’

George Grant, sixth generation of the family behind Glenfarclas Distillery, added: ‘The Whisky Colours Festival is a brilliant addition to the whisky calendar. We are working with The Whisky Shop Dufftown on an authentic experience at the distillery during the festival and we look forward to welcoming you to our distillery.’

Each day will include intimate whisky experiences with an autumnal theme, from dinners with revered distillers, sought after masterclasses, food pairing, fun and so much more. The festival will culminate in a closing event hosted by key partner Tannochbrae Cuisine that will bring together all elements of the festival: whisky, music and food with lots of fun.

New events will be added to the festival website when they are finalised with the full programme being finalised by early June. Tickets will go on sale on 1 July.

Click HERE for more details.