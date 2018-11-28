Black Bowmore leads rare whiskies under the hammer

A complete set of Black Bowmore 1964 leads Bonhams Whisky sale in Edinburgh on Wednesday 12 December.

The Black Bowmore 1964 first edition was bottled in 1993 in a production run of 2000 bottles. The second edition followed in 1994 – when, again, production was limited to 2000 bottles. The third, and final, bottling, in an edition of 1,812, took place in 1995.

It has an estimate of £50,000-70,000.

Bonhams Whisky specialist in Edinburgh Martin Green said: ‘Bottles of Black Bowmore 1964 have become highly desirable, and the complete set of three editions is in particular demand. Each of the three bottles in our December sale comes complete with its own presentation case and, of course, its own unique number. I anticipate some keen bidding.’

Other highlights of the sale include:

The Macallan Select Reserve-52 year old-1946, bottled in 1998. Estimate: £14,000-17,000.

Two bottles of The Macallan-1938, bottled in 1980. Estimate: £10,000-15,000 per bottle.

Glenfiddich-47 year old-1964, bottled in July 2011. Bottle number 010 of a limited edition of 24. Estimate £9,000-11,000.

Port Ellen-37 year old-1981 Casks of Distinction, bottled August 2018. Estimate £6,000-7,000

The Whisky Sale will take place at 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh, on Wednesday 12 December at 11am.