Birthday celebrations continue – and the gift is for you

A Glasgow whisky specialist continues to mark its 70th birthday celebrations by unveiling its second Xtra Old Particular Platinum bottling.

Glasgow-based Douglas Laing commissioned the XOP Platinum series to mark its seven decades in the Scotch Whisky industry with one very rare, aged single cask being released each quarter of 2018.

This latest bottling is a 40 Years Old single grain single cask from the now-closed Port Dundas Distillery in Glasgow.

The family firm’s father and daughter duo Fred and Cara Laing, who have selected each of the four single casks, indicate the Port Dundas bottling at natural cask strength (59.1%), without colouring or chill-filtration is ‘absolutely bursting with gingerbread spicy sweetness, dark fruits and home baking.’

The premium packaging echoes the specialist nature of the spirit it houses with a moleskin hinged box while each and every label, and accompanying certificate, is hand-signed and individually numbered by both Fred and Cara.

Fred Laing, Douglas Laing’s chairman, said: ‘Back in the 1970’s, my father probably anticipated this cask of Port Dundas packing a 12 Years Old blend, so all those years later, it’s great to see and taste it being bottled as part of our, really his, Platinum Anniversary series.’

The XOP Platinum series will be released each quarter of 2018. The collection launched with an Ardbeg 25 Years Old in March. The Port Dundas 40 Years Old (70cl) is the second release and will be available from this month with an RRP of £350.

Established 70 years ago, Douglas Laing & Co specialises in single cask single malts and small batch malt Scotch whiskies. The company was founded by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948 and is still owned and run by the Laing family.