Big Peat celebrates ten-year tenure in Scotch Whisky

Douglas Laing & Co, the independent family Scotch Whisky firm behind the ‘Remarkable Regional Malts’, celebrates a decade of their Islay Malt with a commemorative Big Peat 10 Years Old bottling.

Inspired by a vintage scrap book, the label features a collection of emblems, stamps and hand-drawn illustrations in honour of Big Peat’s Islay home. A platinum foiled story book held within a heavyweight envelope accompanies each bottle, telling the legend of Big Peat and his Whisky adventures.

The special bottling is a marriage Single Malts distilled exclusively on Islay and proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration. At a punchy 46% strength, the 10 Years Old Whisky is ‘packed with sooty, smoky, leathery charm’.

Fred Laing, Chairman at Douglas Laing and Big Peat’s best pal, said:

‘Back in 2009, I dreamt up a feisty Ileach fisherman who would later become Big Peat, a brand that would grow at an average of 29% year on year, and subsequently be joined by Scallywag, Timorous Beastie, Rock Oyster, The Epicurean and The Gauldrons to deliver what we so modestly designate our “Remarkable Regional Malts: The Ultimate Distillation of Scotland’s Malt Whisky Regions”.

‘I’m delighted to see Big Peat continue to grow and to see ‘him’ develop such a loyal band of followers around the world – this special bottling is a fitting tribute to him!’

Tasting notes

Nose: Peat smoke, damp earth and leaves with a peppery warmth

Palate: Smoked barley and BBQ ash, a sea-salt tang balanced by a leathery sweetness

Finish: Long with streaky bacon, tobacco, toasted marshmallows and charred wood

Douglas Laing & Co. is a leading independent Scotch Whisky blender and bottler specialising in the selection and release of Single Cask Single and Small Batch Malt Scotch Whiskies.

Big Peat 10 Years Old is available from specialist retailers across the UK, Europe and Asia and is expected to retail at £65. Just 850 cases are available globally.