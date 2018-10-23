Ardgowan’s successful launch of Expedition

The Ardgowan Distillery held a public launch for its Ardgowan Expedition whisky.

Held in the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock, Robert Swan OBE told his story of becoming the first person in history to walk to the North and South Poles, and his present mission to protect the Antarctic by 2041.

Ardgowan Expedition whisky is a premium blended malt Scotch Whisky containing single malt which travelled to the South Pole on Robert’s most recent expedition.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

Photos by Angus Blackburn.