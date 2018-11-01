A real appreciation of Scotland’s national drink

Whisky is Scotland’s national drink, which is appreciated across the world.

Unforgettable whisky moments are shared ones, which is why membership to The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is a Christmas gift any whisky fan – whether newly interested or hardcore adventurer – will be overjoyed to receive.

Only members of the SMWS can access its constant supply of one-off single cask, single malt whiskies, drawn straight from the barrel and bottled at natural strength (undiluted) – whisky flavours at their most wide-ranging and intriguing.

Annual membership and renewal is £65, but the SMWS offers a range of options for new members up to and including its Pioneer Welcome Pack at £130. It’s the perfect Christmas gift, coming with a beautiful presentation box containing three 10cl sample bottles of Society whisky to get started, a £15 e-voucher, entertaining SMWS journal and a club lapel badge to start wearing with pride.

Being a member of SMWS not only offers members access to the SMWS’s revered single cask whiskies, exclusive tasting events, venues and unparalleled expertise; it means they belong to a Society with like-minded individuals from all around the world.

Meeting 26,000 fellow whisky fans is just the beginning of a journey of endless discovery that comes with joining the world’s most colourful whisky club.

The SMWS is always welcoming, treating members new and old with the same warmth and respect as you would good friends. At member-only events you can discover intriguing malts with fellow whisky admirers. The SMWS is firmly of the belief that its unique malts are best appreciated when shared with friends.

Every individual cask of whisky matures in its own way, and if the name on the Society’s label seems unusual, it’s because the whisky is too. The SMWS bottles from a single cask when its Tasting Panel decides the whisky is ready, and each cask provides a finite number of bottles for members to buy.

Once they’re sold-out, they are gone forever, flavours never to be repeated. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind malt experience, the SMWS is the right place for you.

In the UK, the SMWS has its spiritual home at The Vaults in Leith, Edinburgh as well as Members’ Rooms at 28 Queen Street in the city centre. In London, the SMWS has a members-only venue at 19 Greville Street and recently opened a new pop-up at 78 Northcote Road, Clapham, where guests can experience a range of single cask whiskies and other spirits as well as a selection of fantastic food.

SMWS partner bars are every bit as extraordinary as the Society’s malts. With nearly 100 worldwide locations, they’re the perfect place to share a dram of one-off single malt Scotch whisky.

Find out more about the different kind of memberships, and member benefits, HERE.