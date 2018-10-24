A corporate night to remember – at a distillery

The Clydeside Distillery is offering corporate customers the chance to treat clients with an extra special festive package.

One of Glasgow’s most recognisable buildings, The Clydeside is welcoming in its first festive season as a fully operational distillery and tourist attraction.

To celebrate, the team are hosting a one-off Christmas event on Friday 14 December, offering the perfect opportunity for client facing relationship managers or business development executives to celebrate the season with their customers.

With a piper welcoming visitors on arrival before a champagne reception on, guests will be able to explore the distillery’s state-of-the-art interactive visitor experience telling the story of the building and unearthing the rich history of Glasgow’s links to the whisky industry.

Guests can enjoy the spectacular views from the Still House as they tour the distillery and learn about the time-honoured skills of hand-crafting The Clydeside’s new make spirit, many casks of which are currently maturing off site for at least three years before they can be called Scotch whisky.

A four-course meal will then be served with the festive menu created using the finest fresh local produce. A ‘3 Wee Dram’ pairing of selected whiskies will be served in the distillery’s Tasting Room. Guests will also be able to take a branded Clydeside Distillery dram glass home as a lasting memento of their evening.

Bridgeen Mullen, visitor centre manager at The Clydeside said: ‘Our festive distillery event is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to treat their clients and celebrate the festive season. We have worked hard to create an event which will leave lasting memories with our guests and look forward to welcoming you to our distillery which was once the beating heart of Glasgow’s shipping industry.’

Tickets are priced at £150 per person and bookings can be made by contacting Lauren Currie on 0141 212 1401.

For more information, visit www.theclydeside.com.