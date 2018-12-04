A chance to buy a rare bottle of Highland Park

Whisky collectors have a last chance to buy a bottle of Highland Park – and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

The signed bottles of Highland Park 18 Year Old are the last to be put on sale on the whisky’s old packaging, which was changed early last year.

Gordon Motion, master whisky maker for Highland Park, said: ‘On Thursday, 6 December, I’ll be emailing current members of our Inner Circle with an invitation to buy one of the few remaining ‘old style’ bottles of our iconic, award-winning Highland Park 18 Year Old, part of the very last batch to be bottled before we introduced our new packaging design in spring 2017.

‘Max McFarlane, our longest-standing whisky maker and I have personally signed the label on each of the remaining 756 bottles we hold. Priced at a UK RSP of £120.00 plus delivery to reflect the highly collectible nature of these signed bottles, each comes with a certificate of authenticity.

‘As we anticipate demand for this collectible 18 Year Old to be high, we are limiting purchase to just one bottle per Inner Circle member, on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last.

‘These exclusive bottles can only be bought by current members of our Inner Circle from a private page on our online shop.’

Visit the Highland Park website to find out more about the Inner Circle and obtaining the collectible 18 YEAR OLD HERE.