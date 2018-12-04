Turkey-free Christmas dinners in Edinburgh

It seems that more and more Scots are telling turkey to get stuffed each Christmas.

With the number of vegetarians and vegans on the rise, as well as people looking to try alternative dining during the festive season, chefs are getting creative with their Christmas menus this year.

If you’re out and about Christmas shopping in Edinburgh and fancy a festive dinner that highlights the best of Scotland’s winter fare – minus the turkey – here’s a handy guide.

Fhior

The lowdown – Fhior, meaning ‘true’ in Gaelic, is a refined take on acclaimed chef Scott Smith’s previous restaurant Norn, which wowed the likes of Marina O’Loughlin and the late AA Gill. Scott and his wife Laura opened Fhior earlier this year on buzzy Broughton Street and have already bagged a Sustainable Restaurant Association Open Right award. Serving up exciting, modern Scottish food, Fhior is the perfect place to enjoy Christmas dinner with a twist.

Christmas menu – For an unpretentious, laid-back Christmas lunch, look no further than Fhior’s seasonal Scottish fare. Expect options such as partridge, sweetcorn, skirlie and white current; halibut, fennel, buttermilk and pepper dulse; and apple, pine and lemon. Each of these light-hearted dishes comes with a wine pairing suggestion.

Location: 36 Broughton Street, Edinburgh, EH1 3SB. Website: www.fhior.com

Aizle

The lowdown – Run by husband-and-wife team, Krystal Goff and Stuart Ralston, Aizle is one of Edinburgh’s best-loved eateries. With no menu on display, guests are privy only to the list of fresh, seasonal ingredients being used in the six-course tasting menu that day. Everything at Aizle is made in-house, from the ferment in the sourdough to the hand-churned butter, and when the weather permits even the vegetables and herbs are grown outside in the garden.

Christmas menu – Instead of the usual turkey, head to Aizle this Christmas to sample their special festive dish: duck from Gartmorn Farm in Alloa with Umeboshi plums. You can pair it with their signature nutty and spicy Christmas cocktail for a deliciously warming festive treat. For guests eating with Aizle on the last service of the year, the restaurant offers a festive takeaway surprise gift, so make sure you book in well in advance to avoid missing out!

Location: 107-109 St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9QY. Website: www.aizle.co.uk

The Little Chartroom

The lowdown -This is the first restaurant from Roberta Hall-McCarron (former head chef at Castle Terrace, previously at The Kitchin) and husband Shaun McCarron. Roberta won the coveted Young British Foodies Chef award in 2018 and the restaurant has been receiving rave reviews since opening earlier this year. A neighbourhood bistro located on Albert Place at the top of Edinburgh’s Leith Walk, The Little Chartroom’s kitchen is run by Roberta with Shaun out front. Serving French-British style cuisine, The Little Chartroom’s food is simple and seasonal with the attention to detail you would expect from a classically trained chef elevating it above standard bistro fare.

Christmas menu – With a constantly changing, fresh and seasonal menu, The Little Chartroom is the perfect choice for discerning diners looking for an alternative Christmas dinner. Recent dishes have included game broth and braised duck bun; venison selection, Brussel’s sprouts, salt baked celeriac and chestnut; and the vacherin, malt loaf, mead and hazelnuts for dessert.

Location: 30 Albert Place, Edinburgh EH7 5HN. Website: www.thelittlechartroom.com

Wedgwood the Restaurant

The lowdown – Wedgwood the Restaurant is the vision of owners Paul and Lisa Wedgwood’s perfect night out – a relaxed, enjoyable evening with great food to match. Located on the Royal Mile, Wedgwood The Restaurant is one of Ian Rankin’s favourite haunts, with modern Scottish cooking at its best, served up in a calm and elegantly decorated dining room.

Christmas menu – Wedgwood the Restaurant welcomes guests to enjoy an elegant Christmas menu in warm, friendly surroundings. Choose from the pre-order dinner menu or enjoy lunch instead. Dishes include Jerusalem artichoke veloute, hazelnuts, chocolate oil for starters, and pheasant breast, pancetta, pearl barley, parsnip and wild mushroom for mains. For a warming finish to the meal, try the Christmas pudding, malt and whisky anglaise.

Location: Royal Mile, 267 Canongate, Edinburgh, EH8 8BQ. Website: www.wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk

83 Hanover Street

The lowdown – A new addition to the Edinburgh restaurant scene, 83 Hanover Street blends Scottish produce with a Chilean twist. Juan and his partner Vanessa Alfano have been wowing guests, critics and even celebrities (MIC’s Georgia Toffolo loved it) ever since they opened this summer with a modern menu of small plates. With fabulous Scottish ingredients prepared simply and paying tribute to Juan’s multicultural upbringing, the menu showcases influences of Chilean and Swedish cuisine, as well as charcuterie, cheese and of course Pisco Sour cocktails.

Christmas menu – Celebrate this festive season with an alternative Christmas menu of bold Latin flavours. Enjoy a glass of Pisco Sour Spirits on arrival followed by dishes such as chicken liver pate – watermelon and pomegranate jelly; stone bass ceviche that puts a local spin on a Chilean favourite; and rich beef cheek with sweetcorn and basil mash and tomato. Finish your festive voyage of discovery with a luxurious, caramel flavoured manjar donut or a cheese platter.

Location: 83 Hanover Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1EE. Website: www.83hanoverstreet.com

The Stockbridge Restaurant

The lowdown – If you’re looking to woo your partner, book The Stockbridge Restaurant immediately! This chic, candlelit basement restaurant in the city’s New Town was named by The Times as one of the “sexiest in the UK” in February 2018 – so it really is the perfect place for a romantic festive dinner a deux (expect proposals – the restaurant has been the setting of many of these).

Christmas menu – Christmas at The Stockbridge Restaurant is set to be a cosy affair, as head chef Jason and his partner Jane serve up a seasonal selection of winter warmers. Choose from the lunch or dinner Christmas menus with items such as smoked salmon and cream cheese terrine with salad, melba toast and avurga caviar; roasted partridge breasts, confit legs, cep tortellini, braised leeks and roasted potatoes; and sticky toffee and date pudding with butterscotch sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Location: 54 St Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AL. Website: www.thestockbridgerestaurant.co.uk