Top crust effort to help the environment

A Scottish food company is doing its bit for the environment by launching new recyclable packaging for its pies.

Simple Simon’s Perfect Pies have launched a new look for their brand, as the Biggar pie makers have ditched the plastic wrap on their produce, replacing them with brand new recyclable cardboard boxes.

Fiona Anderson, Simple Simon’s owner is keen to lessen the company’s environmental impact.

She said: ‘We are conscious of the backlash against plastic and got rid of as much of it as possible, instead deciding to introduce recyclable cardboard boxes.’

Although the driver behind the new packaging choice was to reduce environmental waste, the new packaging complements the pie’s very distinctive shape allowing space for the bakery to share their ethos.

She continued: ‘The provenance messages are very important to us, we only source locally and use the freshest, best quality ingredients at every turn and we want our customers to know this.’

To accompany the new packaging, the range has been consolidated to include 12 delicious pies with refined recipes, featuring 11 of their bestselling recipes and a seasonal offer as the 12th. Each pie in the range has a corresponding brand new Pie Slice, an on-the-go treat, bursting with flavour, perfect for those to grab in a hurry.

Simple Simon’s Perfect Pies was established in 2005 in Coulter, a tiny village in the south of Scotland. A converted barn, set in beautiful countryside is where the magic happens. The 7 strong Pie Team work together creating recipes and baking and dispatching their fabulous pies all over Britain. They supply Wholefoods, Waitrose, Dobbies and a host of deli’s, farm shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs the length and breadth of the country. They also sell direct to customers on line and at Farmers Markets, Food Shows & make regular appearances on the Andi Peters Show on QVC.

The pies are 250 grams, have a two week shelf life and a six month freezer life. Simple Simon’s Perfect Pies are also available to order online with a mouth-watering selection of meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan options. Click HERE for details.