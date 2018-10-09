Three Chimneys receives a top honour

There’s celebrations on the Isle of Skye, as it is now home to one of the best ‘Restaurants-with-Rooms’ in the country.

The Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2019 awards bestowed the status on The Three Chimneys and The House Over-By, the leading independent guide to hotels in Great Britain and Ireland and prides itself on being completely impartial.

The Good Hotel Guide said: ‘Long-standing owners Shirley and Eddie Spear are welcoming hosts at their loch-side island retreat. Suites are generously equipped. Chef Scott Davies uses excellent local produce in his highly creative cooking.’

Shirley Spear, owner at The Three Chimneys, added: ‘May Day 2019, will be our 20th anniversary of opening The House Over-By beside The Three Chimneys Restaurant in Skye. It goes without saying that Eddie and I are delighted to learn we have been voted Editor’s Choice Restaurant with Rooms in this year’s independent Good Hotel Guide.

‘In that first year, we were awarded 5 stars by VisitScotland and were inspected by many professionals. We made such a nervous start with our six beautiful bedroom suites, wondering if anyone would ever book to come and stay with us. Little did we know how popular our accommodation would become, thanks to our wonderful guests and our fantastic staff, over all the years.’

The Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2019 award is the latest achievement in a successful 12 months for The Three Chimneys. Having retained 3 AA Rosettes continuously for the past 19 years, The Three Chimneys was awarded the title of UK Restaurant of the Year in the Editor’s Awards within the Waitrose Good Food Guide 2018, AA Service Award for the UK in 2018, and has retained its place in the UK’s top 50 in the new, 2019 guide.

The Three Chimneys went on to win the Restaurant of the Year title at this year’s CIS Excellence Awards, while Head Sommelier, Charlotte Davies, reached the finals of the prestigious Gold Service Scholarship 2018.

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys has established itself as a destination dining experience for more than 30 years. Based within an original Skye croft house, The Three Chimneys is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder.

The Three Chimneys at Colbost opened in 1985 when owners Shirley and Eddie Spear exchanged their family life in London for one as restaurateurs in one of the most remote areas of the UK. Their dream was to specialise in traditional, home-cooked Scottish dishes, and they fell in love with a crofter’s cottage in north-west Skye that was – and still is – The Three Chimneys.

The day-to-day operations at The Three Chimneys are led by general manager Paul Hughes, head chef Scott Davies and restaurant manager James Alexander-Thom.

Although the restaurant is the main aspect of The Three Chimneys’ business, accommodation is provided in the adjacent House Over-By, containing six bedrooms which have maintained Gold 5-Star awards from VisitScotland and the AA, achieving consistent 100% marks for impeccable housekeeping for almost 20 years.