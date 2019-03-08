Think pink for newest flavour from Mackie’s

One of the nation’s best-loved brands is transporting ice cream lovers back to their childhood with a vibrant new flavour combination.

Sampling classic strawberry and on-trend rhubarb, Mackie’s of Scotland has unveiled its latest limited edition ice cream – just in time for spring.

Launching in Tesco stores across the country from Monday 11 March, the Rhubarb & Strawberry flavour creation has already been a hit with shoppers who sampled scoops at the supermarket’s Inverurie branch.

Kirstin McNutt, development director and one of three sibling owners at the family firm, said: ‘We had consumers sample three different ice creams at Tesco in Inverurie to decide our newest flavour, and Rhubarb & Strawberry came out a clear favourite.

‘Strawberry is such a versatile flavour and works well with the tartness of the rhubarb. It is one of these flavours that has recently become trendy, being added to gins and jams.

‘However, we wanted to combine it with something different, steering clear of the usual ginger pairing. Strawberry is one of our best sellers and it adds a freshness to the mix.

‘Personally, the taste reminds me of my childhood when we would pull rhubarb stalks out of the fields and dip them in sugar. It’s very nostalgic.’

In addition to launching up and down Scotland in Tesco stores, the pink, 1L tubs will also become available in Spar Scotland from 1 April and in Sainsbury’s stores from 5 May.

South of the Border, Ocado will also be stocking the sweet treat from 10 April – meaning Mackie’s fans in England and Wales will be able to get their hands on the latest edition, too.

Kirstin added: ‘The creamy texture and subtle zing of the ice cream means that the flavour is great as a stand-alone treat.

‘However, it also works well in a fruity sundae and topped on a piping hot rhubarb crumble as a homely and decadent dessert.

‘Young or old, we believe that the flavour will tickle people’s taste buds and we are excited to see just how they will serve their scoops.’

Those looking to grab a fresh scoop of Rhubarb & Strawberry can also sample the flavour at the company’s 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen’s city centre from Friday 22 March.

Mackie’s has around 17 new and exciting flavours planned ahead for Mackie’s 19.2 parlour this year alone and they are currently working on two new flavours for launch in the popular range of 1 litre tubs – with the next coming in autumn 2020.