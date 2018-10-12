They will gin-gle all the way with these baubles

A Scots firm has joined forces with an Irish business to create this year’s must-have Christmas gift for spirit lovers – glass baubles filled with gin.

Stirling-based giftware company Angels’ Share Glass and Irish artisan distillery Dingle Distillery have worked together to bring bespoke glass gin baubles to the Irish market.

The baubles, which are hand-made in Scotland and hand-filled with award-winning Dingle Gin, go on sale later this month under the fun festive tagline Dingle All the Way.

Staff from Angels’ Share Glass have spent the past few months creating 3,000 of the clear baubles and filling them with Dingle Gin.

They follow the success of the firm’s set of four whisky baubles featuring different regional drams which were a pre-Christmas sell-out last year.

Managing director Karen Somerville said: ‘After reading about our popular whisky baubles, Dingle Distillery contacted us to make an exclusive gin product for them with bespoke packaging all to be made in Scotland.

‘We’re delighted to be part of this exciting gin-filled Christmas baubles launch in Ireland – the order is a great boost to the firm and means a lot to us as we have family connections with the country.

‘Our whisky baubles really caught the imagination and people seem to love them. I’ve no doubt it will be the same for the gin baubles which will prove a real hit with gin-lovers and are well-timed given the current gin revival.’

Dingle Distillery is based in Dingle, County Kerry and is Ireland’s first purpose-built distillery in more than 100 years.

It was established in 2012 in a converted sawmill and initially produced whiskey before going on to create vodka and Dingle Original Gin.

Dingle Distillery director Elliot Hughes said: ‘I think this will be a fantastic partnership for both Angels’ Share Glass and Dingle Gin and feel the value Angels’ Share Glass put on quality works really well for us.

‘The Dingle Gin Bauble is a fun and unique gift for the gin-lover in your life. It is a premium product at a very good price allowing the consumer to enjoy both the decorative aspect as well as award-winning Dingle Gin.

‘I think they will go down fantastically well with the Irish market. Irish people are drinking gin, like in a lot of European countries, more than ever and are drinking premium spirits like never before.

‘I think people will really enjoy the gin bauble whether it’s received as a gift or bought for themselves!’

The Dingle Gin Baubles come as individual hand-blown baubles with 50ml of the craft gin inside. They are boxed and feature a removable cork making them perfect for a festive gin before being re-filled with another drink of choice.

Angels’ Share Glass is based in Bridge of Allan, near Stirling and was established by master glassmaker Tom Young MBE and his daughter Karen Somerville in 2013.