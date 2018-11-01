The top 10 crimes of guests at a dinner party

Dinner parties or cocktail nights are great ways to bring people together.

But new research has revealed that for a significant number of us, these kinds of gatherings can also cause irreparable fall outs.

A survey of 1,023 UK adults carried out by kitchenware e-tailer, Vitinni.co.uk, found that more than half of Brits reveal that hosting guests has caused fall outs in the past. In fact, one in 10 of those surveyed admitted that this has even caused irreparable damage to their friendships.

It’s not just friends that make house guests from hell, but family too. Indeed, a massive 73% of Brits admit to now being secretly selective about which family members they will invite to stay with them.

60% avoid inviting guests who do not abide by their house rules, while an overwhelming 40% report they are regularly disappointed by the behaviour of house guests.

Spills and breakages caused by clumsy guests (71%) top the poll of Brits’ biggest house guest bugbears, followed by the classic bathroom faux pas of leaving the toilet seat up (68%) and guests who mess with house tech by changing music, turning down speakers, or altering the heating thermostat etc (55%).

‘Space-invader’ guests who look through your belongings (54%) and hotel-like guests who expect to be waited on (52%) complete the top five most common grumbles from hosts.

The sixth most common house guests annoyance is ungrateful and unappreciative guests (e.g those who don’t say thank you (46%)), followed by messy guests who do not clean up after themselves (40%).

For almost four in 10 it’s guests who constantly pester hosts for attention during their visit (38%) who most annoy homeowners, while guests who comment on unfinished DIY projects (11%) appeared in 9th place.

The final bugbear, concluding the top ten list of house guests horrors, was guests inconsiderate street parking, which can cause spats with neighbours. Such guests are an annoyance for 9% of people surveyed.

Craig Corbett, marketing manager at Vitinni.co.uk said: ‘Hosting family and friends, whether it’s a long stay with you or just a bite to eat back at your place, can be both pleasurable and painful at times!

‘Anything to make hosting more pleasurable should be leaned on, whether that’s gadgets in the kitchen to aid drink and food prep, or having another pair of hands to help you out. Ultimately, getting together in the comfort of your own home should be an enjoyable experience and not put off the host, or guest, from doing it again some time.’

British homeowner’s top 10 most riling house guest horrors:

· Spills and breakages by guests (71%)

· Uncleanliness eg. leaving the toilet seat up (68%)

· Messing with tech/settings eg. Speaker volume, heating settings etc (55%)

· ‘Space-invader’ guests who look through your belongings (54%)

· Hotel-like’ guests who expect to be waited on (52%)

· Unappreciative & ungrateful guests eg. Those who don’t say thank you (46%)

· Messy guests who don’t help clean (40%)

· Guests who constantly want attention eg they don’t give hosts a minute’s peace (38%)

· Making rude remarks about your home, eg commenting on unfinished DIY tasks (11%)

· Neighbour spats created by guests’ inconsiderate street parking (9%)

