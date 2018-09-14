The summer when wine drinkers chose a rosé

A leading Scottish based wine merchant has reported record rosé wine sales following this summer’s heatwave.

Latest figures from L’Art du Vin suggest that Scots are preferring a more dry and elegant rosé, most common in Provence varieties that lends itself better to food and can be easily paired with summery dishes.

L’Art du Vin’s customers have also been spending more per bottle, on average, and moving towards wines in the £10 to £15 category.

Their best-selling rosé this summer was Le Paradou Cinsault from Chateau Pesquié in the Ventoux area of Sothern Rhône. L’Art du Vin saw sales jump by 50% for this particular wine and 15% for their rosé portfolio in general. The dry but very fruity and elegant rosé lists in its tasting notes ripe raspberry characters that makes it a very refreshing wine.

Scorching weather, fashion and evolving drinking habits are just some of the factors that have seen L’Art du Vin’s rosé sales fly this summer.

These positive results follow figures released by SRC-KPMG Scottish Retail Sales Monitor indicating that spending on foodstuffs was up 5.6% compared to the same month last year.

Richard Bouglet, director at L’Art du Vin, said: ‘It is great to see record sales within our rosé wines this year.

‘We doubled our sales in one particular wine, and nearly sold out in another variety all together. Our rosé sales were up by 15% in general which is a significant increase for such a short drinking season.

‘We have noticed an interesting shift towards drier and more elegant wines, typical of the wines produced in the Provence region of France. The sweeter and darker roses from Spain and Italy haven’t been as popular this year.

‘We believe this is due to a number of factors such as fashion, evolving palates and buyers looking for wines that are more food friendly.

‘We predict this trend to continue, however we very much believe that sales are weather dependant. More and more people are drinking rosé and it is exciting to see how the industry is evolving as a result.’

L’Art Du Vin is a Scottish merchant made up of wines produced with passion, integrity and uniqueness of origin while remaining true to environmental and ethical issues. They support vineyards from across the globe and are very proud of their extensive wine offering.