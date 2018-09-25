The hunt is on for the world’s best porridge maker

The 25th annual World Porridge Making Championships are coming to Scotland.

The historic Highland village of Carrbridge iis the place to be on Saturday, 6 October, as it comes alive for the event.

The renowned competition attracts porridge makers from across the world with professional and amateur chefs, food producers, food bloggers, small business owners and home cooks from all over the world vying for the Golden Spurtle Trophy and the coveted title of ‘World Porridge Making Champion’.

The competition takes its name from the spurtle, the wooden Scottish kitchen tool, dating from the fifteenth century, that is used to stir porridge, soups, stews and broths.

Organised by Carrbridge Community Council and sponsored by Hamlyn’s of Scotland, proceedings begin at the famous 18th century packhorse bridge that gives the village its name, with the Pipe Band Parade through the village. Visitors are encouraged to join in and wave a flag in support of their favourite competing country.

The main event takes place in the village hall with competitors battling it out, Bake Off-style, to create their very best porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt while guests can watch the challenge both in the hall and the purpose built marquee, with commentary from MC and radio broadcaster Richard Jones.

In addition to the traditional porridge, there is also a speciality category for oatmeal combined with any other ingredients to celebrate the versatility of oats, with past winners including Sticky Toffee Porridge, Fruity Date Porridge and Pinhead Risotto with lemon, thyme and parmesan.

This year, to celebrate VisitScotland’s Year of Young People 2018, there will be a junior heat.

Once the cooking has finished, guests will also have the chance to sample the entries and chat to the contestants.

The winner will be announced at 3.45pm and while judges make their decision there is plenty to keep visitors entertained with a bar in the marquee.

There will also be whisky tasting hosted by Gordon and Macphail ambassador Martyn O’ Reilly, a local food market hosted by the Inverness Food Assembly, a raffle of local goodies and the chance to buy your own hand-turned Spurtle, specially commissioned recipe books and commemorative tea towels.

Entry is free for visitors.

The piper’s parade to the village hall begins at the packhorse bridge at 10am and the event finishes at 4pm.